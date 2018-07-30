× More than 4,000 without power in Greensboro after two circuit outages

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 4,000 people are without power Monday morning in Guilford County, according to Duke Energy.

The power company said a tree on the line caused the first circuit outage in Greensboro and has since been repaired.

Duke Energy continues working to identify the cause of a second circuit outage.

Among those affected by the outage are Guilford Technical Community College’s Greensboro campus and North Carolina A&T University which both delayed the opening of the schools Monday morning.

GTCC’s Greensboro campus closed until 5 p.m.

NC A&T closed until 12 p.m.