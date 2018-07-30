More than 4,000 without power in Greensboro after two circuit outages
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 4,000 people are without power Monday morning in Guilford County, according to Duke Energy.
The power company said a tree on the line caused the first circuit outage in Greensboro and has since been repaired.
Duke Energy continues working to identify the cause of a second circuit outage.
Among those affected by the outage are Guilford Technical Community College’s Greensboro campus and North Carolina A&T University which both delayed the opening of the schools Monday morning.
GTCC’s Greensboro campus closed until 5 p.m.
NC A&T closed until 12 p.m.
36.072635 -79.791975