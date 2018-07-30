× McDonald’s launches international currency MacCoin

CHICAGO, Ill. — A new currency is set to unite more than 50 countries across the globe, and that currency is MacCoin, according to a news release.

McDonald’s revealed Sunday their new global food currency MacCoin, a coin redeemable for one free Big Mac.

Beginning at lunch time on Aug. 2, customers can pick up a MacCoin with each purchase of a Big Mac at 14,000 McDonald’s locations.

Each coin, which has no cash value, can be redeemed for one free Big Mac at a participating McDonald’s restaurant only through the end of the year.

The limited edition promotion celebrates the Big Mac’s 50th anniversary.

“When my great-grandfather Jim Delligatti invented the Big Mac at his grill in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, he just wanted to make his local customers happy,” said Nick Delligatti, fourth-generation McDonald’s owner-operator and great-grandson of Big Mac investor Jim Delligatti, in a news release. “August 2 would have been his 100th birthday, and I believe he would be very proud knowing his humble sandwich has made such a lasting impression that people all around the world can enjoy it wherever they find a McDonald’s.”

The fast food giant plans to distribute more than 6.2 million MacCoins while supplies last.

The coins will come in five designs representing one of the five decades of Big Mac.

The ‘70s MacCoin will feature a flower power design.

The ‘80s MacCoin gives a nod to pop art.

The ‘90s MacCoin comes illustrated with bold, abstract shapes.

The early ‘00s MacCoin highlights the decade’s emerging technology.

The ‘10s MacCoin honors changes in how we communicate.

In addition to English, the coin will also feature Arabic, Indonesian, Mandarin, Portuguese, French and Spanish.