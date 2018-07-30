‘In My Feelings’ challenge ends with Florida teen hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- The popular "In My Feelings" challenge went wrong when one teenager attempted to take the challenge by jumping onto a moving car.

The challenge began when Instagram user theshiggyshow posted a video of himself dancing to Drake's song "In My Feelings" on a road.

Others began trying to replicate theshiggyshow's dance, but some added more dangerous elements to the challenge, such as trying to dance after jumping out of a moving vehicle.

Florida teenager Jaylen Norwood said in a Facebook post that he planned to do the dance, jump onto the hood of an oncoming car and then continue dancing.

Unfortunately, he slipped on an oil slick just moments before the car arrived.

Norwood suffered only minor injuries.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said they have not see the "In My Feelings" challenge become a problem locally, but dangerous attempts risk serious repercussions.

Even if no one is hurt or killed, challengers can face fines up to $1,000.

If someone gets hurt, severe consequences are possible, including jail time.

Troopers hope the challenge goes away soon