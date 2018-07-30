× Forsyth County woman celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Linda Jones’ 67th birthday got even better after her husband Earnest won $100,000 and said he would “spend it on her,” according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“It’s the best birthday gift I could imagine,” said Linda, who lives in Kernersville. “I still can’t believe it.”

Her good luck happened Sunday morning when she and her husband stopped at the Petro 66 on West Bodenhamer Street in Kernersville and bought a $4,000,000 Platinum Payout ticket.

“We were on the way home from my birthday breakfast,” Linda said. “My husband decided he wanted to get us some scratch-off tickets. He bought one for both of us. I didn’t win anything, but he did. He said, ‘Babe! I won! I won big!’ We both started crying we were so happy.”

“I had to look at the ticket twice before I’d believe it,” Earnest said. “Of course I’m spending it on her.”

The couple claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, they took home $70,507. Earnest says he plans to use some of the money to pay off his wife’s new Chevy Tahoe.

The $20 ticket launched in September 2016 with three $4 million prizes, five $1 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes. One $4 million prize, one $1 million prize, and two $100,000 prizes remain.