Forsyth County man reclaims 15 dogs after more than 85 seized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Days after more than 85 small dogs were seized from his home, a man was able to reclaim 15, according to the Forsyth Humane Society.

Officials have also begun work to plan for more than 70 remaining dogs.

After receiving a tip earlier in the week, Forsyth County Animal Control seized more than 85 small dogs from the residence of Fredrick Chriscoe, 74, on Friday morning.

Chriscoe reclaimed the 15 dogs at a cost of $55 per dog.

The $55 per dog covers the cost of the $25 county license fee and reimburses $30 per dog to the humane society to cover vaccinations, treating the dogs for fleas, testing for worms and putting in microchips.

The Forsyth Humane Society will pay to have all 15 of Chriscoe's dogs spayed or neutered.

More than 70 remaining dogs will go to regional non-profit rescue groups, according to the Forsyth Humane Society.

This decision serves to provide time to spay and neuter the remaining dogs, free up needed kennel space and free up foster families.

The sheriff's office initially took the dogs with the help of animal control, the humane society and volunteer groups.

Chriscoe cooperated in the seizure and was charged with 79 counts of violating Forsyth County Ordinanace 6-10 Registration of Dog.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bill Schatzman said Chriscoe genuinely cares for the animals and cared for them to the best of his ability, but Chriscoe told officials the animals cost more than he brings in on a fixed income.

The sheriff's office reports the animals were living in poor conditions in what appears to be a hoarding case. The dogs were not vaccinated.

Chriscoe said he was trying to help stray animals he found.