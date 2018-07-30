× Former Stokes County deputy accused of impersonating an officer

KING, N.C. — A former Stokes County sheriff’s deputy is accused of lying about his position to gain information, the King Police Department told the Winston-Salem Journal.

Kevin Dale Faircloth, 47, of Walnut Cove, was charged Saturday with impersonating a police officer, the King Police Department said.

He was previously a Stokes County sheriff’s deputy but recently resigned following his arrest.

According to the N.C. Court website, he has charges pending of misdemeanor assault on a female and driving while impaired and is due in court Sept. 4. King police said Faircloth is the subject of a domestic violence protection order.

