Fallen tree blocks off 1-40 Business East in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A massive tree fell and is now blocking two out of three lanes of I-40 Business East near NC-66 in Forsyth County

Kernersville police report the fallen tree is partially in the roadway and partially hanging off of the road.

Highway Patrol, North Carolina Department of Transportation and Kernersville police are on the scene.

An NCDOT alert places the fallen tree between mile markers 15 and 16, near Winston-Salem.

The tree fell at about 1:43 p.m., according to NCDOT.

Crews hope to remove the block by 4:43 p.m.