Crews prepare for storms in coming days in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- High Point’s stormwater crews have been monitoring and clearing debris from problematic culverts throughout town.

Robby Stone, assistant public services director with the City of High Point, said there are about 12 intersections or roadways that are prone to flooding when there is heavy rain in the forecast.

“They’re looking at that just because in the past we have had limbs and other debris that have kind of washed down, created some blockages on those culverts. So we want to try and be proactive and make sure that that doesn't happen,” Stone said.

Jonathan Moore has worked at Station 5 with the Greensboro Fire Department for five years, which is the location for the area’s swift water rescue team. Checking the condition of equipment and gear is a routine task no matter the weather forecast.

Ahead of this week's rain, Moore reminds drivers to turn around when they come across standing water to avoid a rescue.

“Don’t underestimate the power of water, don’t drive through it, don't walk through it,” Moore said. ​