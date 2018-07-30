Burger restaurant ordered to close down after roaches found inside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico burger restaurant was closed down after roaches were found inside, KOAT reports.

Bob’s Burgers in Albuquerque was ordered to close by the Albuquerque Environmental Health Department after a customer complained about roaches, prompting an inspection.

Health department inspectors called the restaurant an imminent health hazard.

The health department said in addition to roaches being found, other violations included an employee handling trash, then putting on gloves without washing hands, and no hand-washing sink available in the kitchen.

The restaurant had to get pest control services before it could reopen. After a reinspection, Bob’s Burgers reopened.