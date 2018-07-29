School district investigating teacher’s apparent Nazi-themed wrestler persona

QUAKERTOWN, Penn. – A school district in Pennsylvania is investigating a teacher after a video shows him moonlighting as an apparent Nazi-themed wrestler.

KYW reported that Kevin Bean is under investigation by the Montgomery County School District after wrestling as “Blitzkrieg- The German Juggernaut.”

The controversy started after a video posted shows him apparently making a Nazi salute and children in the audience saluted him back.

Dino Sanna promotes the matches that Bean takes part in and said it’s a misunderstanding.

“What those people say that they claim to see, that’s not what happens,” Sanna said.

Other wrestlers, such as Dudley Baker, spoke out in support of the teacher.

“I’m the Wolfman, what am I supposed to go howl at the moon and bite people now? I don’t do that,” Baker said.

Bean had been scheduled to wrestle on Saturday, but instead chose to spend time with his family.