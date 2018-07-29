× North Carolina family talks about experiencing the duck boat tragedy that resulted in 17 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is speaking out after witnessing the sinking of a duck boat that killed 17 people in southwestern Missouri on July 19.

The York family in Jacksonville discussed the tragedy with WCTI last week after being on a larger boat nearby.

Regina Yost, a trauma nurse, convinced the crew to let her and her family help, according to the TV station.

Yost said she spent 30 minutes with another nurse trying to save the boys but were unsuccessful.

“If the ship had gone down maybe three minutes earlier … probably none of them would have been saved,” Yost said. “But I believe the Lord allowed us to be on that ship, so we could help.

The Ride the Ducks Branson amphibious tour boat had 31 aboard when it sank during an intense squall on Table Rock Lake near Branson. Fourteen survived, but the rest — ranging in age from 1 to 76 — perished.

Video recorded by a nearby witness shows huge waves — pushed by furious winds that had arrived ahead of the storm — crashing head-on into that boat and another duck boat just ahead of it.

It’s unclear why the doomed boat took on water and sank while the other pushed on safely to shore.