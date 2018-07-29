× Man charged with driving while impaired in fatal North Carolina crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man is accused of driving while impaired and causing a crash that killed another driver.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Jimmy Gallarday, 39, faces multiple charges including DWI, felony death by vehicle and felony serious injury by vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect was driving a 2006 Subaru in south Charlotte shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday that crossed the center-line and hit a 2010 Ford Escape, according to WJZY.

Officials said the driver of the Ford, Juan Octavio Reyes, was pronounced dead. One passenger in each vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the wreck, according to WBTV.

Gallarday was jailed in Mecklenburg County under a $100,000 bond.