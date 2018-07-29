× Man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey — A man in New Jersey is accused of beating his 3-week-old son to death.

NJ.com reported that Tiray Summers, 38, of Plainfield, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his infant, Trayvon Summers.

Authorities learned of the death after JFK Medical Center staff called the police.

Officials said the child died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The suspect was jailed in Union County pending a detention hearing.