Man buying dog food locked inside Walmart neighborhood market store for several hours after it closes

FORT MILL, S.C. – A man claims that he was locked inside a Walmart neighborhood market store for several hours after the store closed without letting him know.

Larry Todd, 79, told WJZY that he recently went to a Walmart neighborhood market to pick up some dog food.

Todd said when he went to the front counter to buy the food, he noticed everyone was gone. He said there was no announcement that the store was closing.

“The place was shut down completely. I said to myself, ‘Oh, I’m locked in,'” Todd told FOX 46.

An alarm was eventually triggered about two hours later and the police were called, according to WJZY.

Todd said officers questioned him and even put him in handcuffs, but eventually let him go.

He said he returned to the store the next day to buy the dog food.