JetBlue refunds wedding fare for woman who was asked to ‘relinquish’ her bridesmaid duties
JetBlue airlines has refunded a woman’s airfare after the woman was apparently fired from her role as a bridesmaid.
The Daily Mail reported that Courtney Duffy asked the airline on Twitter if it could refund her tickets to the wedding.
Duffy posted an email from the bride-to-be, which asked to “relinquish” her role as a bridesmaid and return her outfit because she was too busy with school to focus on her role in the wedding.
“Please don’t feel you’re letting me down, I am asking you to do this,” the letter said.
That’s when Duffy took to Twitter.
“I am laughing & crying & must avoid this wedding at all costs,” she wrote, in part. “Pls help?”
JetBlue responded by saying:
“Hey Courtney, we’ve been thinking. The jumpsuit may have been borrowed, but we’ll bring the (Jet)Blue. When you’re ready to patch thing up, we’d like to help make your old friendship feel like new. A girls’ weekend is on us!”