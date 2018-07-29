× JetBlue refunds wedding fare for woman who was asked to ‘relinquish’ her bridesmaid duties

JetBlue airlines has refunded a woman’s airfare after the woman was apparently fired from her role as a bridesmaid.

The Daily Mail reported that Courtney Duffy asked the airline on Twitter if it could refund her tickets to the wedding.

Duffy posted an email from the bride-to-be, which asked to “relinquish” her role as a bridesmaid and return her outfit because she was too busy with school to focus on her role in the wedding.

“Please don’t feel you’re letting me down, I am asking you to do this,” the letter said.

That’s when Duffy took to Twitter.

“I am laughing & crying & must avoid this wedding at all costs,” she wrote, in part. “Pls help?”

JetBlue responded by saying: