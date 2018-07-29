Homeless man hands out resumes instead of asking for money and gets hundreds of job offers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – A homeless man has hundreds of job offers after a photo on social media shows him holding a sign offering his resume rather and asking for money.

The New York Post reported that 26-year-old David Casarez was flooded with more than 200 jobs offers on Saturday, shortly after the image went viral.

“Google reached out to me,” Casarez said. “So many other companies. Pandora. A bunch of startups.”

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

Casarez previously worked as a web developer and earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Texas A&M University.

But he ran out of money and became homeless after moving to Silicon Valley to pursue his dream of his own tech start-up.

Casarez said he had been living out of his car for more than a year. A month ago, his vehicle got repossessed and he started living in a park.

He said he has since tried to get a job, but has been unsuccessful. On Friday, he put on his best clothes, got his sign and stood with a stack of resumes.

“It was basically a make-or-break moment,” he said.

“HUNGRY 4 SUCCESS. TAKE A RESUME,” his sign read.

A woman named Jasmine Scofield drove past him, took his photo and posted it to Twitter, asking people to help him.

Her tweet has since been liked more than 160,000 times and retweeted more than 100,000 times.

“It kinda blew up,” Casarez said. “I wasn’t expecting that kind of response.”