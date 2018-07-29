Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Davidson, Guilford and Randolph counties until 11:30 p.m. Sunday

After a relatively quiet weekend, active weather will return to the Piedmont as we begin a new week and that includes flash flood warnings for parts of Davidson, Guilford and Randolph counties until 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Monday will also see cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any storm that forms on Monday will be capable of dropping heavy rain.

Afternoon highs on Monday will be in the lower-80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a slightly better chance for heavy rain producing showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower 80s.

Our rainy weather will continue into Thursday with afternoon highs in the lower-80s. We will end the work with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

While we have rain in the forecast every day, it’s not going to rain constantly. There will be dry periods between the wet times. By Friday, we could see between 2 to 3 inches of rain. There’s a chance some folks could see more than that. Flash flooding could also be an issue this week. If you see water covering the road, please find another way around.

Looking into the first weekend of August, there’s a chance scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast.