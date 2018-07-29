× Family’s home burns down after their charcoal grill starts a fire

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A family’s home burned down after their charcoal grill started a fire, according to authorities.

WGCL reported that the three people and a dog inside the home were able to escape safely, but the home suffered extensive damage.

Crews were called to the home Gwinnett County shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday after firefighters said the family was using a charcoal grill on the back porch.

The home’s second floor was damaged, there was water damage in the attic and smoke damage throughout, according to firefighters.

Officials said neighbors alerted the family to the fire and the smoke detectors inside did not activate.