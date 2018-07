× Crews on scene after person fell at Hanging Rock State Park

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – Crews are on the scene after someone fell at Hanging Rock State Park on Sunday.

The call reporting the fall came in shortly after 12:20 p.m., according to Chuck Hartgrove, Stokes County EMS director.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or what caused the fall.

FOX8 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information.