Brian Christopher Lawler, former WWE champion, dies at 46

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Brian Christopher Lawler, a former WWE champion who was known in the ring as “Grandmaster Sexay,” has died. He was 46.

TMZ reported that Lawler died Sunday while on life support in the hospital as he was surrounded by friends and family.

Grand Master Sexay was one-half of the tag team Too Cool with Scotty 2 Hotty and was active between 1998 and 2001 and for a short time in 2004 and 2014.

Brian Lawler was the son of professional wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler and brother of wrestling referee Kevin Christian.

Brian Lawler was arrested and charged with DUI after a car chase with police earlier this month. He apparently tried to hang himself in jail this weekend.

WWE released a statement Sunday extending its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, you can call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress.