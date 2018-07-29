× 3 dead in North Carolina crash, alcohol and speed are considered factors

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — Three people died when their car overturned early Saturday morning in Harnett County, according to Highway Patrol.

WTVD reported that passengers Cerridwen Samantha Alaimo, 21, of Bunnlevel, N.C. and Austin Luke Banks, 23, of Fort Mitchell, Ala., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver who died is being withheld until family is notified.

It happened at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday when a 2005 Honda Civic headed south on Tim Currin Road north of NC-27 crashed into trees and overturned.

Alcohol and speed are considered factors. Troopers said everyone inside was ejected.

Highway Patrol believes the driver and front seat passengers had seatbelts on but the backseat passenger did not.