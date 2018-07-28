Video shows man making a beer run at a convenience store while carrying a live alligator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video posted to Facebook shows a man apparently making a beer run at a Florida convenience store while carrying a live alligator.

WTLV reported that the video shows a man yelling, “Ya’ll ain’t out of beer are ya? Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren’t taking the last bit of beer are you?”

The video then shows the man walking to the back of the store and grabbing a 12-pack of beer.

The man who posted the video said it was all for fun and he knew the people inside the store. The alligator’s mouth had been taped shut, according to the Associated Press.

Florida wildlife investigators are looking into the matter, according to the TV station.