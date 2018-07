NEW YORK – Several people had to walk off a roller coaster after it lost power and stopped working on Saturday.

WABC reported that an electrical issue stopped the cars in the middle of the track on the Cyclone roller coaster at Luna Park in Coney Island.

Nobody got hurt and the ride was only temporarily shut down. Workers at the park helped riders to safety.

