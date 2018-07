Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are trying to track down whoever fired shots in a neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Several gunshots were fired on Westbrook Street at about 4 a.m. after police said there was a dispute at a club across the street, Club Cabaret, on West Gate City Boulevard.

At some point, someone moved down to Westbrook Street and started shooting.

Nobody was hurt, but several homes and cars in the area are damaged.