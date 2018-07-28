× Police investigate robberies at 2 Winston-Salem businesses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating two robberies at Winston-Salem businesses on Friday, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers were first called to the New Hot Spot at 115 Old Hollow Road Northeast at about 3:30 p.m. where police said the suspect demanded money with a handgun.

The suspect took the cash and left in a black Nissan Altima with a 30-day tag, according to a police press release.

The suspect has been described as a thin black male, standing about 5’8” wearing a black shirt and Black Nike cap with a red bandana around the hat.

Then, at about 7 p.m., officers responded to Easton Grocery at 1035 E. Clemmonsville Road where police said a man demanded money from the clerk. Police said the suspect then left running toward Thomasville Road.

The suspect has been described as a 5’8” black male weighing about 150 to 175 pounds and wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana over his face, black sweatpants, white shoes and carrying a black Nike bookbag.

Police have not said if the two robberies are connected. The locations are about 12 and a half miles apart.

Anyone with any information can call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 or the non-emergency number at (336) 773-7700.