Police investigate homicide of man found shot in car in Winston-Salem grocery store parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating the homicide of a man found shot inside a car in a Winston-Salem grocery store’s parking lot.

Jordan Anthony Gabriel, 21, was found injured from an apparent gunshot wound to his torso outside the Food Lion at 2530 Somerset Center Drive, according to police.

Officers found the victim alone in a Honda Accord while responding to the shooting shortly after 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Gabriel was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Investigators believe this was not a random act and the victim and suspect knew each other. Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting or a suspect.

This is the 14th homicide in Winston-Salem this year, compared to 15 during the same time frame of 2017.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Español: 336-728-3904