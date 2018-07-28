× Parents file lawsuit after teacher allegedly restrains girl with autism to chair

LA PORTE, Ind. — Parents in Indiana are suing a school district after allegations of a teaching using a homemade chair to restrain an 8-year-old autistic girl.

The Northwest Indiana Times reported that Charles and Heather Castle filed a federal lawsuit against LaPorte Community School Corp. on June 29.

The suit alleges that a teacher and two paraprofessionals at Kingsford Heights Elementary School used a restraining chair to subdue their daughter in the classroom.

The parents claim they were never informed that their daughter was put in the device and the school district violated its own policies on student restraint.

The couple said their daughter refuses to wear a seat belt and now suffers from emotional outbursts at home.

The superintendent for the school district has not responded to the allegations.