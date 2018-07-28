North Carolina mother out 300 ounces of breast milk after United States Postal Service destroys it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Breast milk is called liquid gold for a reason. Many mothers spend countless hours pumping to make sure they have enough breast milk for their baby when needed.

Imagine losing 300 ounces of breast milk. Right now, that's the reality for Fayetteville mom Lauren Carroll after she trusted the United States Postal Service to ship her frozen breast milk overnight.

One week later, the USPS still has not delivered her breast milk, according to WTVD. Carroll is a mom to two children, including 7-month-old Alexander. She's also a Logistic Officer with the U.S. Army.

Recently, she was called up to active duty from the reserves and had to make the move from Fayetteville to Pennsylvania.

"I moved up here and had to find a house and get all of my household goods from Fayetteville to Pennsylvania," Carroll said.

