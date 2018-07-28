× North Carolina family plans lawsuit after dog viciously attacked in their own yard

RAEFORD, N.C. — A Hoke County family is planning to file a lawsuit after the neighbor’s dogs viciously attacked their dog in their own backyard.

Cynthia and Frank McIntyre told WTVD that their neighbors’ dogs wandered into their yard several times before. The last straw was Tuesday afternoon when their 10-year-old Jack Russell, Spot, was brutally attacked.

Spot has been recovering at an animal hospital for the past few days. The injuries he sustained range from lacerations around his neck to several bite punctures throughout his body.

“I could see the pit bull grabbing him by the neck. His body was drug across the yard. The German shepherd was basically attacking his rear while the pit bull had a hold on his neck,” said Spot’s owner, Cynthia McIntyre.

Also, the vet said he believes Spot may have had a stroke, the family said.

“It’s like I couldn’t even move fast enough to get help for him,” said McIntrye. “It’s upsetting. He’s one of my babies.”