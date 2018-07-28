Massive motel fire kills a mother and her 5 children

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A mother and her five children died after a hotel in Michigan caught fire overnight.

WXMI reported that the victim in the tragedy have been identied as 26-year-old Kiarre Samuel, 10-year-old Marquise Thompson, 7-year-old Gerome Randolph, 5-year-old Samuel Curtis, 4-year-old Savod Curtis and 2-year-old Avery Curtis.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. at the Cosmo Extended Living Motel in Sodus Township near Benton Harbor.

The hotel was filled with flames and smoke when firefighters and police arrived at the scene.

Four other residents and four first responders were taken to Lakeland Medical Center where all eight of them were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall and Berrien County Sheriff’s office are investigating what caused the fire.

A majority of the rooms in the motel are damaged. The American Red Cross is working on finding shelter for the displaced people.