Man accused of trying to bribe several police officers with Krispy Kreme doughnuts as he was being arrested

FREDERICK, Md. – A Maryland man is accused of trying to bribe several police officers with Krispy Kreme doughnuts as he was being arrested.

The Frederick News-Post reported that 25-year-old Matthew Tyler Rosenberg was arrested after an officer spotted him looking into parked cars.

The officer believed the suspect was looking for things to steal. When questioned, Rosenberg allegedly walked off and officers took him to the ground.

Police searched Rosenberg and found an air pistol and a small bag of marijuana, according to the paper.

That’s when police said Rosenberg repeatedly offered the officers doughnuts in exchange for being let off.

The suspect faces a misdemeanor charge of attempting to bribe a public employee. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.