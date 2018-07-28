Man accused of crashing car in North Carolina cell phone store after demanded that they fix his phone

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police said a man crashed his car into a North Carolina cell phone store after demanding that workers help fix his phone.

WRAL reported that Charles Michael Hager, 74, of Raleigh, faces six counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of injury to real property.

Police said Hager went to a Verizon store in Raleigh to get help with his cell phone. But the store had closed for the night, so he drove through the front door, according to police.

There were six employees inside and none of them were hurt. Authorities were called to the scene at about 9 p.m., an hour after closing, according to WTVD.

“He said, ‘My damn phone’s not working. I need help. Open the damn door,'” a 911 caller said. “He got in his car and just drove right in the damn door. Now he’s pretty calm.”

Hager was jailed under a $7,500 bond and has court planned in September.