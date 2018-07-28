× Geeksboro Coffeehouse Cinema in Greensboro evolves into Battle Pub by adding food, a bar and amenities

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you can tell Peter Parker from Harry Potter, chances are, you are familiar with Geeksboro. The former Geeksboro Coffeehouse Cinema is now Geeksboro Battle Pub, a bigger, bolder version of the popular local hangout for video gamers, comic book fans, sci-fi movie buffs and other pop-culture aficionados, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The new location at 2618 Lawndale Drive in the Kirkwood Commons shopping center opened Friday and includes a bar and restaurant to go along with Geeksboro’s existing offerings of coffee drinks, video and board games, and nerd culture-themed events.

That’s the vision that made Geeksboro founder Joe Scott and new co-owner Stephen Maloy take the plunge and move to a new location. On a recent afternoon, the two, along with Geeksboro staffers, unpacked boxes and arranged furniture in the summer heat. Stacks of board games, superhero posters and video-game collectables covered the tabletops, waiting to be put into place.

Looking around, Maloy and Scott are enthusiastic about what they see around them, including a full commercial kitchen with a walk-in refrigerator and 360-degree bar.

More room means more space to do different things — while still retaining what makes Geeksboro special to its patrons.

Read full story: The Greensboro News & Record