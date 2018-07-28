Father wants answers after mother confesses to killing 5-year-old daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTUMWA, Iowa -- A father wants to know how anyone could kill his 5-year-old daughter – and the only person that may be able to answer that is the girl’s mother.

WHO reported that the victim’s mother 22-year-old Kelsie Thomas, confessed to police that she killed her daughter.

Police were called to a home in Ottumwa last week on a report of an unresponsive child. Cloe Chandler was then taken to Ottumwa Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Cloe's biological father, Steven Chandler, is now left with questions.

"I just want to know the truth, that's all I am worried about at this point is knowing the truth," Chandler said.

An autopsy was performed on Cloe’s body on Monday, but police say the results are still pending.

Cloe's cause of death has not yet been released. Police are still investigating and executed search warrants on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It's a lot more traumatic when you're dealing with cases that involve children because a lot of times they can't defend themselves and we're the only voice for the child," said Michael Motsinger, Special Agent in Charge at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Thomas is currently being held in the Wapello County Jail without bond.