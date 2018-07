× Department store in North Carolina mall evacuated after suspicious package found, according to report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A department store in a North Carolina shopping mall was evacuated on Saturday.

WSOC reported that Nordstrom’s at SouthPark Mall has been evacuated as hazmat crews sent in a robot to check out the department store.

A suspicious package prompted the evacuation, but no other details were immediately available, according to WBTV.