Bear opens door to man’s truck, gets in and destroys the inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Colo. -- A bear destroyed the inside of a truck overnight Friday.

KDVR reported that Jim Bay said the large animal opened the door to his Ford F-150 at his home in Morrison and destroyed the inside.

Bay said the bear opened the door with the handle and the only food inside was a pack of gum in the closed console.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office came to free the bear.

Bay told KCNC that he believes the bear may have been trying to get a piece of gum left in his truck.

"I'm going to be a little more careful in the future,” he said. “I'm going through all of the cars outside to make sure there is nothing yummy or that smells good. Anywhere.”