US Secret Service, SBI, local law enforcement arrest multiple people in Greensboro robberies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police announced officials made multiple arrests Friday morning in connection with a number of commercial robberies in Greensboro and surrounding areas.

The Greensboro Police Department, Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the United States Secret Service made the arrests at about 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Five people are currently detained.

The arrests relate to commercial robberies at several CVS and Walgreens locations in Greensboro and multiple offenses across the state, police report.

Authorities made the Friday morning arrests at three Greensboro locations.

Police have not announced who was arrested, charges or where the arrests took place.

Authorities plan to announce updates as they are available.

Greensboro police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text “badboyz” and the tip to 274637. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.