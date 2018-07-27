× South Carolina senator in hospital after brain aneurysm

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A brain aneurysm sent South Carolina State Senator Greg Hembree to the hospital on Thursday, according to The Sun News.

His daughter Nora Hembree Battle said he is now conscious and awake.

“He’s okay,” Hembree Battle told The Sun News. “He will be in the hospital for a while. EMTs were great and got him to the hospital fast.”

South Carolina District 28 Senator Hembree, a 57-year-old Republican, represents Horry and Dillon counties.

He’s served since 2013 when he transferred to the senatorship from his position as 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor.

Hembree Battle told The Sun News that her father will remain in the hospital for at least a couple weeks.

The senator lives with his wife Renee Hembree in Little River, South Carolina.