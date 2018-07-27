× Rescue EMT helps save man’s life at Mayodan Walmart

MAYODAN, N.C. — A Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad member and other emergency responders are being praised today after helping save the life of a Walmart customer Monday afternoon, according to RockinghamNow.

At approximately 2:42 p.m., the Rockingham County 911 Center quickly dispatched the rescue squad to the Supercenter, located at 6711 N.C. 135, in response to an unconscious patient.

After getting to the patient’s side, EMT Mike Goins and fellow responders Madison Southard, Steve Boles, Allen Hopkins, Preston Walker and junior member Ayden Murphy immediately began administering CPR.

EMS staff was later told by hospital officials that CPR early-on and the use of the AED played a role in saving the patient’s life.