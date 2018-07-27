Multiple arrests after string of robberies in Greensboro and surrounding areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police announced officials made multiple arrests Friday morning after a number of commercial robberies in Greensboro and surrounding areas.

The Greensboro Police Department, Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the United States Secret Service made the arrests at about 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Five people are currently detained. Four of them have been identified as 18-year-old Kalil Barrino, 18-year-old Jelani Dye, 20-year-old Jaeln Crowder and 19-year-old Christian Sarpy.

Police said the arrests relate to robberies at several CVS and Walgreens stores in Greensboro and multiple offenses across the state.

The suspects all face charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon in cities including Greensboro, Winston Salem, Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Mooresville and Matthews.

"We do know that at a few of the locations, the victims, a store clerk or a witness reported the suspects had a gun," said Greensboro Police Captain Nathaniel Davis.

Authorities made the Friday morning arrests at three Greensboro locations: 905-C Shelby Drive, 4228-A Edith Lane and 4304 Big Tree Way.

Davis said Friday that he credits the arrests to the hard work of his officers, and a partnership with outside agencies.

"Our detectives worked tirelessly, and we were able to communicate with other agencies," he said.

Anyone with any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text “badboyz” and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.