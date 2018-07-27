× Mount Airy man accused of having child porn at his home

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after deputies searched his Mount Airy home and found child porn, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Walter Clifton Wood, 42, was jailed in Surry County under a $100,000 secured bond on three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies executed a search warrant at his home in the 100 block of Lassie Lane at about 7:30 a.m. Friday where deputies said they found multiple pornographic images.

Additional charges are expected in both Surry and Alamance counties, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office press release.