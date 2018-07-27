× Mel Watt is under investigation for alleged sexual harassment of an employee

WASHINGTON — Mel Watt, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, is under investigation for alleged sexual harassment of an employee.

Politico reported that Watt, who previously served as United States Representative for North Carolina’s 12th congressional district, is accused of making inappropriate sexual advances when the employee tried to discuss career and salary concerns.

Politico reported that it received copies of documents related to the case, including partial transcripts of tapes.

The employee in question has filed an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint. Her lawyer, Seltzer Torre, confirmed that there’s an investigation in progress.

Watt released the following statement through a spokeswoman:

“The selective leaks related to this matter are obviously intended to embarrass or to lead to an unfounded or political conclusion,” Watt said in an e-mail. “However, I am confident that the investigation currently in progress will confirm that I have not done anything contrary to law. I will have no further comment while the investigation is in progress.”

Watt is a former Democratic congressman from North Carolina and was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2014. He served as the United States Representative for North Carolina’s 12th congressional district from 1993 to 2014.

Prior to the 2016 elections, it was a gerrymandered district that included portions of Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, Salisbury, Concord and High Point.