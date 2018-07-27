Manhunt enters third day after shots fired at deputies in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- By Friday morning, authorities still had not announced the capture of a suspect accused of carjacking someone in Yadkin County and shooting at deputies in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office said it all started with a home break-in in Yadkin County Wednesday. While deputies were responding, they got a call about a carjacking at gunpoint involving the same suspect. Around 3:30 p.m., Forsyth County deputies say they spotted the car involved and a chase began.

Investigators say the suspect got out of the car near the intersection of Ebert and West Clemmonsville roads in Winston-Salem, firing a gun.

Several law enforcement agencies including Winston-Salem police, Salisbury police, Yadkin and Forsyth County sheriff’s offices and Highway Patrol set up a perimeter and told people in the area to stay inside.

Friday marks the third day since the incident.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brad Stanley said Thursday night, “You may see fewer officers in the vicinity of Ebert and Clemmonsville Roads but we are working this hard."

Law enforcement previously said they have gotten some tips and sightings reported in the area, and that’s why they are continuing to focus their search on the area.

Investigators also say the suspect could have changed his clothes by now. They are asking people to be vigilant and if they see someone suspicious to call law enforcement.

Deputies have not identified the suspect.