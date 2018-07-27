× Man says he robbed liquor store to pay court fees for previous crimes

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – A man in California said he robbed a liquor store to pay for court fees from previous crimes.

KTLA reported that Ty Minhgat Phan, 23, was booked at the Orange County Jail Thursday on suspicion of armed robbery and other felony charges.

Officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at a K&M liquor store in Garden Grove just before midnight Wednesday.

A man with a semi-automatic handgun had just left the business after threatening an employee into giving him about $500 in cash, investigators said.

Police were called shortly later to a report of a man with a handgun less than two miles away. The man also allegedly threatened a clerk at the Luxor Restaurant.

Responding officers found the suspect nearby with a loaded gun in his waistband and identified him as the perpetrator in the liquor store robbery, the Police Department said.

Phan said he committed the robbery to pay for court fines related to his other cases, according to police.