× Man accused of doing naked jumping jacks in women’s restroom at McDonald’s restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man in Nashville is accused of doing naked jumping jacks in the women’s restroom of a McDonald’s restaurant.

WZTV reported that Brody Tyler Young, 25, of Nashville, Tenn., is accused of locking himself in a stall in the bathroom naked.

It happened Monday at a Nashville McDonald’s where police said he was doing jumping jacks and hitting the wall.

Police said Young was arrested the next day at a Lowe’s store where he allegedly huffing paint from the store’s paint section.

Young was again arrested and charged with public intoxication, according to WZTV.