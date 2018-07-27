× Lexington man charged with possession of weapon of mass destruction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested Thursday for alleged possession of a weapon of mass destruction, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Stacey Lusk Jr., 25, of Lexington was found in the woods near the 300 block of Shirley Road in Lexington.

Police report Lusk had a sawed off pump shotgun with a 15 inch barrel.

Lusk was jailed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $1000.00 secured bond.