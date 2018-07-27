× Flight diverted to Myrtle Beach after ‘dirty socks’ smell sickens passengers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A flight from New York to Florida had to be diverted to Myrtle Beach Thursday night after passengers were sickened by something that smelled like “dirty socks,” WCBS-TV reports.

Spirit Airlines Flight 779 was headed to Fort Lauderdale from LaGuardia Airport with 220 people on board when some passengers complained of burning throats and chest pains.

It is unclear what caused the smell, but passengers likened the smell to “dirty socks.”

“After specific monitoring and hazmat crews entering into the fuselage no substances were found,” Myrtle Beach Fire Department Lt. Christian Sliker told WCBS-TV. “The plane is all clear.”

Spirit Airlines said the source of the smell is under investigation.