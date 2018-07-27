× Deputies looking for suspect who broke into Guilford County church, caused damage and stole money jar

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are looking for whoever broke into a Guilford County church and stole a money jar devoted to the children’s ministry.

It happened between Sunday and Wednesday at the Lighthouse Baptist Church at 5928 Bethel Church Road in Gibsonville, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies said the suspect took the jar and caused more than $500 in damage the church.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro-Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or Detective R.D. Seals at the District 2 Office in McLeansville at (336) 641-2680. Caller can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.