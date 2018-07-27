Colorado bear saved from storm sewer, wildlife office live-tweets rescue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Oh bother.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region took to Twitter as officers began a rescue mission to save a bear stuck in a storm sewer.

The wildlife office sent out the first tweet, showing footage of the trapped bear, at 3:51 p.m. on Thursday.

This bear has managed to get into a storm sewer in #ColoradoSprings. @COParksWildlife officer is on the scene. #wildlife pic.twitter.com/nGffS48Fbf — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 26, 2018

Stakes to rescue the bear raised as rain continued to fall and drain into the sewer.

“Rescuing a bear from a storm drain is not as simple as it might seem,” the wildlife office tweeted. “@COParksWildlife officers are a trying (sic) to avoid handling the bear.”

The wildlife office further explained that, if officers handle the bear, they will need to give the bear an ear tag. That means that if wildlife officers has to handle the bear again in the future, they will be required to euthanize it.

Rescuing a bear from a storm drain is not as simple as it might seem. @COParksWildlife officers are a trying to avoid handling the bear. Once it's handled, it gets an ear tag. That's one strike against it. If it was ever handled again it would have to be euthanized. pic.twitter.com/necla8U4CN — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 26, 2018

No exit was clearly visible, so Colorado Springs utility workers made one by lifting a nearby manhole cover, providing an exit to the street.

An employee of @CSUtilities pop the sewer hole and the waiting began with @COParksWildlife officers standing by with nonlethal rubber slugs in a shotgun. pic.twitter.com/XGH68W8y6l — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 26, 2018

If the bear can navigate its way to the manhole exit, officers knew the bear could return to its habitat without an ear tag.

Wildlife officers were poised with a shotgun loaded with non-lethal rubber slugs.

It only took a few minutes for the bear to find the way and pop its head out of the manhole.

After few minutes, the bear poked its head out and began looking for an Escape Route. Meanwhile, residents of this senior community stayed locked in their houses waiting for word from @COParksWildlife officers. pic.twitter.com/PV3MqHhUDC — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 26, 2018

Six minutes in, the bear finally climbed out of the manhole.

An officer shot off a rubber slug at the bear while other officers chased it away from the neighborhood.

About 6 minutes after the manhole cover was removed, out came the bear, estimated to be 3 to 4 years old and about 250 lb. An @COParksWildlife officer fired a non-lethal rubber slug at the bear as officers chased it into an open space behind this #ColoradoSprings neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/F4f6FEcFI9 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 26, 2018

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers believe the bear may have gotten into the drain after a nearby, open garbage receptacle, packed with berry-filled branches, drew it into the area.

Why did this bear pick this storm drain in this neighborhood? Within eyesight maybe a hundred yards away, @COParksWildlife officers found an open garbage receptacle filled with garbage and branches from a tree filled with berries. pic.twitter.com/L9aW3evFhU — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 26, 2018