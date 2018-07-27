Children’s Health: How to Tell When Your Child’s Appendix Is Acting Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The appendix is a small organ on the right side of the body. When something causes it to get infected, the condition is called appendicitis. This is a serious condition that can occur in children, and understanding what signs to look for and when to seek help is key. For parents, it’s important to understand appendicitis is not caused by a child’s diet or activity level. There is no way to prevent appendicitis from occurring, but you can help catch it early and find treatment quickly.

Appendicitis occurs when an obstruction, often a piece of hard stool, blocks the opening of the appendix and it becomes swollen, infected and inflamed. Common symptoms of appendicitis include:

• Worse than normal belly pain, normally on the right side. Children may complain that it even hurts when they walk.

• Fever.

• Vomiting.

• Lack of appetite.

If your child experiences these symptoms, contact his or her pediatrician. If the pediatrician suspects your child has appendicitis, or if you are unable to be seen by the pediatrician soon and you think it’s appendicitis, your child should be taken to the children’s emergency room for immediate treatment.

The treatment for appendicitis is an appendectomy, or the surgical removal of the appendix. Pediatric surgeons at Cone Health use minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery that removes it through small incisions in the belly. In many cases, only one incision at the belly button is needed to remove it and the child can go home after one night in the hospital. At Cone Health, the team of pediatric surgeons, pediatricians and other related health care providers are dedicated to caring for children in the community.

Spokesperson Background:

Obinna O. Adibe, MD, MHS, is a pediatric surgeon with Cone Health Pediatric Specialists and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. He is board certified in both general and pediatric surgery. Dr. Adibe completed medical school at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and his residency in general surgery at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. He completed his pediatric surgery fellowship at the Children’s Mercy Hospital and Clinics, and a pediatric endosurgery fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama. Dr. Adibe also completed a fetal surgery research fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.